 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $719,900

4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $719,900

MITCH OLIVE

Located in the gated community of Vistoso Gateway in the heart of Oro Valley. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to the park and basketball court. This home has so much to offer! You are greeted immediately with 12 foot ceilings and large windows making the home bright and airy. The open concept of living makes the flow of the home easy without a lot of wasted space. All the bedrooms are generously sized. Cozy up to the fireplace in the large great room on cool evenings. Enjoy Tucson's year-round weather in your private back yard with mature landscaping, gas fire-pit, outdoor grill, paver extended patio and mountain views. Home also has OWNED solar. The 3 car garage has been extended. Owners really thought of it all.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News