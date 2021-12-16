Located in the gated community of Vistoso Gateway in the heart of Oro Valley. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to the park and basketball court. This home has so much to offer! You are greeted immediately with 12 foot ceilings and large windows making the home bright and airy. The open concept of living makes the flow of the home easy without a lot of wasted space. All the bedrooms are generously sized. Cozy up to the fireplace in the large great room on cool evenings. Enjoy Tucson's year-round weather in your private back yard with mature landscaping, gas fire-pit, outdoor grill, paver extended patio and mountain views. Home also has OWNED solar. The 3 car garage has been extended. Owners really thought of it all.
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $719,900
