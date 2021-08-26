This home is located in the gated community of Vistoso Gateway in the heart of Oro Valley. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to the park and basketball court. This home has so much to offer! You are greeted immediately with 12 foot ceilings and large windows making the home bright and airy. The open concept of living makes the flow of the home easy without a lot of wasted space. All the bedrooms are generously sized. Cozy up to the fireplace in the large great room on cool evenings. Enjoy Tucson's year-round weather in your private back yard with mature landscaping, gas fire-pit, outdoor grill, paver extended patio and mountain views. Home also has OWNED solar. The 3 car garage has been extended. Owners really thought of it all. The list goes on and on.
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $739,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Soon, half of the footprint occupied by Annabell's Attic, which has served Tucson for decades, will belong to a dollar store.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona researchers found high levels of a particular enzyme in most patients with severe COVID-19.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After five years at Main Gate Square, this local spot, known for its bottomless mimosas, is relocating to midtown Tucson.
- Updated
- 6 min to read
Tucson sufferers experience symptoms from vertigo to heart problems, with some debilitated by long-term effects of the virus. Some face a life of disability.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
For Star subscribers: The closures come as a group gears up to try to rein in the unregulated agricultural pumping that state officials say has caused the land subsidence that triggered the fissuring.
- Updated
TUSD board member Leila Counts resigns her role as president citing health issues and her children needing extra help getting caught up because of learning challenges during COVID. Longtime board member Adelita Grijalva will fill out the term as president until January.
- Updated
Senate President Karen Fann tells Arizona Supreme Court that judges can't force her to give up the documents now held by Cyber Ninjas.
- Updated
A 65-year-old man died Monday in a crash with a juvenile who police say was impaired. The collision shut down Interstate 10 for hours.
- Updated
Tucson's proposed new code allowing for guest houses to be built more easily has some problems. But with some tweaks, the proposal should fit our sparsely built city.
- Updated
- 7 min to read
For Star subscribers: Amid modern hotels popping up around Tucson, these spots have some history behind them and have only gotten better with age.