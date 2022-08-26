 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $760,000

  • Updated

Spectacular 3475 Ft energy efficient Meritage Home at Silverhawke Phase 3! You won't believe the views from every window on this amazing 2021 build! So many upgrades will leave you in awe. As you enter this pristine property you are greeted by a great room floor-plan, gourmet kitchen, ''preppers pantry'', 2 dens downstairs, dining area, powder room, split access staircase & top of the line finishes. All 4 Bedrooms are upstairs surrounding a large loft area with another picture perfect view. The master suite, with panoramic views, features an upgraded spa like ensuite & oversized closet. The bedroom sizes will not leave you disappointed! As a bonus there is one guest room with its own ensuite & walk in closet. Top all of this off with an oversize tandem 3 car garage with tons of storage.

