Beautiful home with NO HOA just outside of Oro Valley Country Club. Situated high above OVCC, this home has recently been renovated with new flooring, stacked stone fireplaces and more. Spectacular views surround this oasis in the desert, with multiple arched patios. A large open kitchen opens into the dining area and main living space. Large outdoor fireplace area is great for entertaining and viewing the mountains turning colors in the evening. With nearly 4,000 sf of living space, the options are nearly endless. Large oversized 2 car garage with extra storage leaves room for your toys as well. Room to add a pool, spa or whatever you would like to place in the fully fenced back yard. Call today for a showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $769,900
