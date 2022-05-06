 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $799,000

Want the beauty of UNOBSTRUCTED CATALINA VIEWS & an oversized lot? Welcome home! Can't find a nearly new home with pool already complete? It's right here! 4BR 2.5BA + den w/ builder warranty! Super popular Ravenna model. Spacious kitchen with quartz counters & granite waterfall island, SS appliances featuring 36'' gas cooktop, oven, micro, & fridge. Huge primary suite with stunning shower, double vanity, and walk-in closet. Laundry boasts cabinetry & beautiful butcher block counter. Nest thermostats & smart switches included. Valley Vista has an amazing multi-use path w/ STUNNING VIEWS; dog park and playground nearby. Lot backs up to open space & wash for added privacy. 1.3 miles to Tucson Loop Path. Will review offers @7pm Sunday. Owner reserves right to accept prior to that time.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News