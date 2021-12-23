 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $815,000

This stunning 2,665 SqFt, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, southwestern style home sits on a large corner lot in the highly desirable Vistoso Estates subdivision, and boasts breathtaking mountain views. As you make your way to the entry from the front courtyard, you will be charmed by the custom finishes and display of craftsmanship that surrounds you. The courtyard features a beautiful fountain, large paver patio, fire-pit with bench seating, turf, citrus trees, and is the perfect spot to take in some amazing sunsets. Once inside you will be captivated by the the picturesque Catalina Mountain views, and delighted by the open concept split-bedroom floor plan, with imported old world doors, ceramic tile, plantation shutters, and ceiling fans throughout.

