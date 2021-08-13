 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $818,665

This popular Ocotillo spec home will be available for move in by Spring 2022! Don't wait on this home as there is time for a buyer to make all interior design selections (flooring, cabinets, countertops, backsplash, appliances etc). The home features a gourmet kitchen, a gorgeous owner's suite with oversized walk in closet and a door to the back covered patio. Your tandem bay in the garage is perfect for storing toys, tools or an extra vehicle. 4 bedrooms with 3 upgraded bathrooms means comfort and style in every room. Enjoy your large lot which has post- construction pool potential and access. Call the Fairfield Homes office to learn more!

