4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $835,425

Stunning 2018 Modern Custom Home w/Views & Pool! 4Br+Den, 3Ba & 3-car garage, situated in the center of Rancho Vistoso. Enter home through a custom swing pivot door and an inviting great room. 20' soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling dual F/P & picture windows w/ remote Silhouette window coverings. Gourmet kitchen offers quartz countertops, 12' island, soft-close cabinets, pantry, RO filtration, & SS appliances. Gas stove w/double oven, full size side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, microwave & dishwasher. Downstairs has wood-look tile floors, large storage closet, guest bedroom & den with an attached guest bathroom w/step in shower. Expansive wrought iron circular staircase leads to second floor master, 2 guest bedrooms & laundry room. Private master bedroom

