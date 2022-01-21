Beautiful custom home with 3 Bedrooms/Den in Main House area, accompanied by a Guest Suite. .(See Floor Plan) Guest Suite has kitchen, washer/dryer room, bedroom, and living space. Private entrance as well. The Master Bedroom Suite features a large walk in shower with a stand alone soaking tub!! Porcelain tile and quartz countertops throughout, house. Culinary Dream Kitchen with 3 Ovens, ample working space, walk in pantry, and gas cooktop! Open living/dining room area that has french doors leading to patio and heated pool. Outdoor area looks onto the Catalina Mountains and protected by a natural area. A private screened-in porch hosts the beautiful pool. The screened in porch has been built for an observatory deck on the roof. A must see for the sophisticated Buyer!
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $839,000
