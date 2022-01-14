 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $869,900

4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $869,900

Beautiful custom home with 3 Bedrooms/Den in Main House area, accompanied by a Guest Suite. .(See Floor Plan) Guest Suite has kitchen, washer/dryer room, bedroom, and living space. Private entrance as well. The Master Bedroom Suite features a large walk in shower with a stand alone soaking tub!! Porcelain tile and quartz countertops throughout, house. Culinary Dream Kitchen with 3 Ovens, ample working space, walk in pantry, and gas cooktop! Open living/dining room area that has french doors leading to patio and heated pool. Outdoor area looks onto the Catalina Mountains and protected by a natural area. A private screened-in porch hosts the beautiful pool. The screened in porch has been built for an observatory deck on the roof. A must see for the sophisticated Buyer!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
Subscriber

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News