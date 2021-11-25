 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $923,568

4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $923,568

This popular Ocotillo spec home will be available for move in by Spring 2022! Don't wait on this home as there is time for a buyer to make all interior design selections (flooring, cabinets, countertops, backsplash, appliances etc). The home features a gourmet kitchen, a gorgeous owner's suite with oversized walk in closet and a door to the back covered patio. Your tandem bay in the garage is perfect for storing toys, tools or an extra vehicle. 4 bedrooms with 3.5 upgraded bathrooms means comfort and style in every room. Enjoy your large lot which has post- construction pool potential and access. Call the Fairfield Homes office to learn more! List price is subject to change based on building materials and interior design selections.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News