4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $999,000

Exquisite Spanish-inspired adobe home situated on large 1.28 acre lot with endless views! This is a MUST SEE. Enter through the private gate to a fully enclosed yard and private courtyard. Brick floors throughout the downstairs, adobe white walls, oversized windows, wood burning fireplace and more. Primary bedroom is upstairs with breathtaking views of the Catalinas, large walk-in closet, and private balcony with it's very own hot tub. Enjoy Tucson outdoor living with built-in BBQ and kitchen, outdoor fireplace, extra large lap pool, and two covered patios and citrus trees. Off the garage there is a bonus room perfect for home gym, office or guest room. And, the home features its own private well. Located next to the community park, perfect for kids. This home has it all!!!