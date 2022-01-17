 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rio Rico - $424,900

The seller has added loads of extras in this home, extensive pavement area, landscaping, extra carport, wood Tuff Shed plus another shed, alarm system is leased, walk in tub with jets in master bath plus separate shower, extra room off the laundry room could be storage or a studio or office. 4th bedroom is a second master and is on the opposite side of the house. Covered patio, situated on 2 lots, with nice mountain views, paved road. Seller owns a 3rd lot that can be negotiated separately with no additional commission. The Seller is in the process of having new walls and gates constructed. This home has a lot to offer.

