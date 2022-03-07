 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rio Rico - $540,000

Beautiful Ranch Style home with beautiful views, BRAND NEW ROOF JUST INSTALLED!!! Energy efficient features, including solar panels (leased), owned Water softener system. Gorgeous and updated kitchen with granite countertops, and brand new appliances, formal living room with custom fireplace, entertainment/family/tv room, built in wet bar. Master custom walk in closet, updated master bath with double vanity sink and marble countertop, two shower heads, including a rain shower, spacious bedrooms, updated baths.Huge covered porch, completely fenced, built in barbeque with bar in carport, easy access and only 5 minutes to I-19. (Adjacent lot with parcel # 132-03-079, and BOSE Surround Sound System, will be included with an accepted full sales price offer) Owner/Agent

