4 Bedroom Home in Saddlebrooke - $1,150,000

Welcome Home...to a desert oasis retreat with unobstructed panoramic Catalina views! Enjoy a rare opportunity to live in absolute privacy in the middle of a luxurious 1.25 acre estate, 3,679 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, beautiful Southwestern/Contemporary custom home, right in the center of Saddlebrooke...with NO HOA! Combining elegant, refined interior and outdoor spaces with gracious proportions, inviting you to relax, breathe and connect with nature. The expansive outdoor living area is host to an elaborate tranquil heated pool with 3 water features that pour into the pool, and beautiful sunrise, sunset mountain views, with numerous patio areas for entertaining year-round.The enormous Gourmet kitchen is beautiful AND functional with enough counter and seating space to

