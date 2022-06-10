 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $2,495

Beautiful new build in sought after Rancho Sahuarita that offers, parks, trails, lake, water park, gym, and much more. See all that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer by going to: https://ranchosahuarita.comThis popular floor plan the ''Pearl'' offers a downstairs bedroom and full bath, Open floor plan with kitchen, dining area and living space. Upstairs offers a loft, large primary bedroom, two other bedrooms, laundry & storage or work room. This property offers solar electric, two car garage, and community pool at end of street. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, major employers ie border patrol, Asarco, DMAFB, & Raytheon

