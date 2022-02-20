 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $299,900

Real nice contemporary home in Rancho Sahuarita offering a suburban lifestyle! This home features four bedrooms and two baths, great room concept with vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen area with abundant cabinets and countertops! Large two car garage, laundry room and private yard with a covered patio area and a gas grill for outdoor parties and entertaining! Plus it is just a three minute walk to Parque Del Presidio for the pool and spa, playground and basketball court! This great for children! And there is more! All residents have access to the Club House with a gym/heath club, huge pool and water park and a lake for fishing! Don't wait! Visit this home and the community and see for yourself!!

