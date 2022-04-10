4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $300,000

Check out this 4 bed, 2 bath home located in the highly desirable community of Rancho Sahuarita. Enjoy the open concept living space with split floor plan. The master bedroom has a updated walk-in tile shower and added linen closet. New hot water heater recently installed. Solar system means low electric bill, if any, during those hot summer months. This updated home is situated in a gated subdivision that is centrally located to all that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer. Schedule your showing today before it is gone! HVAC fully replaced and complete exterior painted in April 2022!!