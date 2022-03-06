 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $314,900

4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $314,900

Beauty on a cul-de-sac lot in Rancho Sahuarita! With 1771 sq ft of living space this home has 4 bedrooms, plus a den, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Upgraded home with newer ceramic tile throughout with new carpeting in bedrooms and newer water heater (2021). Kitchen features Formica countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and ample counter space with dining area just off kitchen. Outside you will find new professional landscaping and a low care yard with a covered patio - perfect for BBQ and entertaining! This home is well maintained and move-in-ready. The Rancho Sahuarita community amenities include a minute walk to the lake, parks, rec center, gym, pool, spa, splash pad and so much more! Only one question remains, when would you like your keys?

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News