Beauty on a cul-de-sac lot in Rancho Sahuarita! With 1771 sq ft of living space this home has 4 bedrooms, plus a den, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Upgraded home with newer ceramic tile throughout with new carpeting in bedrooms and newer water heater (2021). Kitchen features Formica countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and ample counter space with dining area just off kitchen. Outside you will find new professional landscaping and a low care yard with a covered patio - perfect for BBQ and entertaining! This home is well maintained and move-in-ready. The Rancho Sahuarita community amenities include a minute walk to the lake, parks, rec center, gym, pool, spa, splash pad and so much more! Only one question remains, when would you like your keys?
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $314,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson's El Charro is kicking off its centennial celebration with the opening of a new downtown restaurant, The Monica.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tesla is opening its first Tucson dealership as new electric vehicle inventory is scarce locally and around the nation.
- Updated
The Arizona House gave preliminary approval Monday to legislation that would make such payments automatic.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The GOP-led Senate votes to rebuke Flagstaff Republican senator for "publicly issuing and promoting social media and video messaging encouraging violence against and punishment of American citizens.''
- Updated
Senate will vote on making it legal for business owners and their employees to kill people who are damaging or defacing their property.
- Updated
"The pandemic, coupled with other problems such as streaming of first-run movies, etc., have taken their toll," a retail broker said of the theater's closing.
Seen and heard at the Galen Center: UA commit Kylan Boswell finally relaxes, Jay Bilas jumps at chance to see UA again
- Updated
News and notes from Los Angeles, where the Wildcats jumped all over the Trojans from the start on Tuesday night.
- Updated
The Rillito Park Foundation decided Thursday to form a panel made up of experts in and outside of the racing industry to take a serious look at what Rillito can do to make it better.
- Updated
Check out this list of events happening in March 2022 in the Tucson area, including Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita. Find favorites such as the Tucson Festival of Books and Cyclovia, plus live music, local markets, workshops, stargazing, a wine festival and more.
A 46-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a SUV in Oro Valley Tuesday.