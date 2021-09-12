 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $318,000

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with large backyard and NO REAR NEIGHBORS! Home has extra office/den and large loft upstairs. You'll enjoy the large bedrooms and huge master with walk-in closet. Open living room and dining area. Water softener and solar panels only a couple years old. Satellite pool and park only a short walk away. School bus stops at adjacent street.

