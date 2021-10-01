 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $320,000

This home located in Beautiful Rancho Sahuarita, built in 2017 with 4 bedrooms 2 bath is the perfect home for YOU! This elegant home has tile throughout the common areas, stainless steel appliances, a beautiful Gourmet chef's kitchen, plush carpet, storage in laundry room, and a bright open great room leading to the backyard is an ideal space for entertaining. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless appliances, double oven, and Granite counter tops. The master suite has double sinks, large shower, and a walk in closet. Welcome to your new home!

