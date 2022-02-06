 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $329,900

4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $329,900

VACANT! Nice 4/2.5 home in Master Planned Community of Rancho Sahuarita. This home has high vaulted ceilings, wood laminate downstairs and new plush carpet upstairs. Kitchen has breakfast bar and dining area as well as room for more formal dining. Upstairs you'll find master with spacious bathroom and closet as well as a private balcony. Three bedrooms, full bath and laundry upstairs as well. Backyard is nicely landscaped with rock, pavers and nice artificial turf for low maintenance. Great location close to tons of schools, shopping and dining. Rancho Sahuarita has several parks, walking paths, state of the art club house with gym, many pools and a large lake! Easy access to I-19 Freeway.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News