VACANT! Nice 4/2.5 home in Master Planned Community of Rancho Sahuarita. This home has high vaulted ceilings, wood laminate downstairs and new plush carpet upstairs. Kitchen has breakfast bar and dining area as well as room for more formal dining. Upstairs you'll find master with spacious bathroom and closet as well as a private balcony. Three bedrooms, full bath and laundry upstairs as well. Backyard is nicely landscaped with rock, pavers and nice artificial turf for low maintenance. Great location close to tons of schools, shopping and dining. Rancho Sahuarita has several parks, walking paths, state of the art club house with gym, many pools and a large lake! Easy access to I-19 Freeway.
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $329,900
