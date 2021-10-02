 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $345,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $345,000

It's your lucky day! Sellers sudden relocation to the East Coast is your chance to own this beautiful home located in Rancho Sahuarita. You will love living in this superb lake community with amenities including a pool/spa, rec center, tennis, walking/jogging and riding paths. The spacious floor-plan is perfect for the entire family. Full bathroom and bedroom downstairs for your home office or guest. The loft is great for use as a media room, home gym or play area for young and old. The master BR includes a private en-suite and executive height countertops with large walk in closet. Brand new A/C installed 2021! This premium lot has a very private backyard which includes a Ramada, covered patio and no rear neighbors. Enjoy peace & quiet. Bring the whole family to see your new home today.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News