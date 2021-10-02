It's your lucky day! Sellers sudden relocation to the East Coast is your chance to own this beautiful home located in Rancho Sahuarita. You will love living in this superb lake community with amenities including a pool/spa, rec center, tennis, walking/jogging and riding paths. The spacious floor-plan is perfect for the entire family. Full bathroom and bedroom downstairs for your home office or guest. The loft is great for use as a media room, home gym or play area for young and old. The master BR includes a private en-suite and executive height countertops with large walk in closet. Brand new A/C installed 2021! This premium lot has a very private backyard which includes a Ramada, covered patio and no rear neighbors. Enjoy peace & quiet. Bring the whole family to see your new home today.
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $345,000
