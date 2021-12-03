4 bedroom 2.5 bath home perfectly situated in a cul-de-sac in Sahuarita! This home has it all w/ a gourmet kitchen upgrade complete with island, quartz countertops, double oven, & stainless steel appliances. Home office room on 1st floor! The x-large panoramic sliding doors leading to backyard are perfect for entertaining and the upgraded garage gives you all the additional height you could need for storage or larger vehicles. You will find a huge walk-in shower & double vanity in primary bathroom, a loft area, and the laundry room conveniently near the bedrooms. Additional features include prewiring for an alarm & surround sound, ceiling fan wiring, irrigation, easy care landscaping, and a propane hook up for your grill. Easy access to freeway & shopping!
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $348,000
