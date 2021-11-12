 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $349,900

Why wait and buy new? Welcome to this ''like new'' 2020 built 4 bedroom 2 bath single-story home with 2-car epoxy garage and beautiful upgrades! Enter to discover an open floor plan with neutral palette, stylish tile floors, and multi-slider doors in the living area excellent for entertaining. The fully equipped kitchen offers a plethora of white shaker cabinets, speckled granite counters, and an island with a breakfast bar. The main bedroom is a retreat with soft carpet, a pristine bathroom with dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. Relaxing covered patio in the vast backyard that await your designer touch to become the one from your dreams! Home is pre-wired for surround sound. Do not miss this opportunity!

