4 bedroom 2.5 bath home perfectly situated in a cul-de-sac in Sahuarita! This home has it all w/ a gourmet kitchen upgrade complete with island, quartz countertops, double oven, & stainless steel appliances. Home office room on 1st floor! The x-large panoramic sliding doors leading to backyard are perfect for entertaining and the upgraded garage gives you all the additional height you could need for storage or larger vehicles. You will find a huge walk-in shower & double vanity in primary bathroom, a loft area, and the laundry room conveniently near the bedrooms. Additional features include prewiring for an alarm & surround sound, ceiling fan wiring, irrigation, easy care landscaping, and a propane hook up for your grill. Easy access to freeway & shopping!
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $360,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle as she was lying in the roadway. Tucson Police arrested another woman for leaving the scene.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Take a look inside this home that sold for $4 million in Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A new coffee shop, scooter rental and wedding business on Mount Lemmon near Tucson are slated to open by next summer.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Local developers, HSL Properties, are planning a 126-room Springhill Suites hotel on Tucson's south side.
A woman was killed and a man was injured after the vehicle they were in went off the road and crashed into a tree on Tucson's southeast side.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A pair of ranches and a ghost town will be conserved for wildlife and recreation under separate deals brokered earlier this month by nonprofit land trusts.
- Updated
Gunfire near South Mission and West Drexel roads was reported to police about 6 a.m. Sunday.
- Updated
The unidentified Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy was found mortally wounded inside his patrol vehicle about 3 p.m. Thursday.
- Updated
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Tucson's east side.
- Updated
A new investigation by The Arizona Republic and a new report analyzing the Maricopa County election "audit" reveal the harsh truth: It had ill intent, was ill-conceived and was carried out badly.