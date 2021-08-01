 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $385,000

Everything you will need for your horses & toys on this rare fully fenced 9+acre find. 4/2 home+2/1 guest home, with workshops, garage, hay barn, corral, tack room, horse stalls, pastures, full RV hook up, out buildings with electric & water. Storage rooms, chicken coop and a Conex for storage. The main home has many unique touches. Open floor plan, custom fireplace, Jacuzzi tub in master bath , tons of storage in the kitchen with a walk in pantry. large laundry room with washer + dryer . The home has 4 grey water tanks for irrigation, 3 hot water tanks, kitchen, master bath and whole house. Walk out the back door to an enclosed courtyard with fountain and waterfall pond or up to a rooftop patio above the carport for magnificent views to relax and enjoy the Sahuarita sunsets!

