4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $385,000

Enjoy your own private pool in Rancho Sahuarita! 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with a Very Popular Floor plan, den, Formal Living and Dining, Both bathrooms have travertine tile. Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Pantry, Gas Cooking, SOLAR PANELS INCLUDED, 3 Car Garage, Alarm System with Cameras for you to activate, Fresh Carpet and Paint, No Neighbors Behind. Parks, Trails, Pools, Splash Pads, Gym, Skate Park the list goes on and on. Pool has a new motor.Close distance to the lake, grocery store, restaurants and freeway.

