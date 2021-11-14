 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $399,900

RANGE PRICED: $399,900-$425,000 Spacious 3,123 square foot family home with room for everyone in desirable Presidio Del Valle in Rancho Sahuarita ,4-Bdrms, 2.5 baths, 3-car garage. Features interior arches that open to large kitchen and family room with gas fireplace, separate living room and den plus large loft with 3 Bdrms and 1 bathroom upstairs-Split floorplan with downstairs master suite. Laundry room and powder room also downstairs. Large covered patio with landscaped backyard and fire pit. Interior of home has been freshly painted, AC recently tuned up, some light fixtures have been updated and new laminate flooring in downstairs master. Home is an easy walk to clubhouse with fitness center, heated swimming pools, water park, daycare and lake.

