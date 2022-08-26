 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $480,000

Looking for a corner lot with no rear neighbors on a cul-de-sac look no farther. This rare home is located in Rancho Sahuarita ,close to shopping and close freeway access. This 2018 build is still like new inside and out. You are welcomed into an open floor plan with endless opportunity of entertaining. The kitchen is a chef's dream with a double oven, stainless appliances, large pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. Also featuring a office/den downstairs with quarter bath. Go upstairs, where you will find four bedrooms , two bathrooms, and a loft for additional entertaining. The master bedroom hosts an ensuite with large shower double vanity with a nice walk in closet. Come check out this lovely home and view of the desert from the backyard view fence.

