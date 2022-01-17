 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $550,000

Javier Rodriguez Jr.

Nestled on a quiet cul de sac, this must see home sits on a 1.31 acre lot, full of curbappeal from the moment you arrive. Inside you are greeted with a see-through gas fireplace. There are 4 bedrooms and extra bonus rooms that can easily be converted into more bedrooms. This home boasts many other amenities such as a large laundry room, split floor plan, new ceramic tile flooring, and a huge walk in pantry. Just off the back of the home is a quiet and private backyard with a beautiful paved patio, mature trees and artificial turf. All enclosed, perfect for entertaining. A huge lot with NO HOA, minutes away from everything. The possibilities are endless. Come visit today!

