 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in San Manuel - $130,000

4 Bedroom Home in San Manuel - $130,000

A rare four bedroom ranch home in the affordable master planned community of San Manuel! Large lot and terrific location. Home has been upgraded with new cabinets and no carpet and all appliances convey. With no HOA, this home is ready for your personal touch!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News