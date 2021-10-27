Truly one-of-a-kind Ray Birch custom Santa-Fe home nestled on 4.1 dividable acres with picturesque mountain views! This gated oasis is quiet and serene, despite being only minutes from city life, you will feel as though you are in another time and place. Boasting rooms for all your guests with two master suites downstairs, and an upstairs master ''wing'' with sitting area, fireplace and breathtaking views! The upstairs is complete w/a corner room, perfect for an office or workout room with panoramic mountain skies! SW Charm and character exude from the exposed Vega beams, vaulted fireplace, tile work, & a two-story water feature that travels along the staircase. Grab a drink from your wet bar and head out to the intimate & lush enclosed backyard, providing the perfect resort
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,000,000
