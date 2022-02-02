Nestled at the base of Saguaro National Park East in ''The Notch'', 3.60 acre horse property w/majestic views of Catalina Mtns! 2926 SF main house features 4 BR/3.5 BA/2 car garage, wood beam ceilings, kitchen w/gorgeous maple wood cabinetry, granite counters, built-in desk/cabinets. 2 FP, large master suite w/entrance onto view deck. Perfect for outdoor entertaining with spa, flagstone patios, firepit, seating areas. 2 BR/1 BA 1199 SF brick guest house w/4 car garage. Other property features: Huge covered RV shelter, 60X150 arena-tackroom-saddle racks-3 covered stalls-12X20 workshop (1 car garage), covered hay storage. Main house A/C replaced 2017, Guest house A/C replaced 2014, Roof seal-coated 2021. New roof main house 2016, new roof guest house 2012. Guest house new water heater 2020.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,000,000
