4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,000,000

Back on Market - Open House Sunday 8/8 10-1 .. Stunning views from your 1.7 acre hilltop retreat. Major remodel in 2008 with an eye for detail Imagine an almost brand new home in Skyline Bel Air Estates which offers: Custom metal & glass entry doors, Imported Cantera Stone, Outdoor living room, energy efficient windows, Travertine floors, mahogany doors, split bedroom floor plan, solid slab granite, master is plumbed for wet bar, Viking appliances, RV garage, sheered exterior, reinforced roof accommodates second story over great room. Soaring ceilings, hock & trowel texture, solar tubes, extra insulation, walk to Sunrise Drive Elementary plus community pool & tennis courts. N/S orientation provides stunning Catalina views, breathtaking sunset views and city lights all year round.

