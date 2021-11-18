 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,025,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,025,000

Spectacular views of the Catalinas and Rincon's this beautiful estate offers. This Beautiful Santa Fe style home is just over 2600 sqft with 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Great room features ambient lighting to accent the walls/ niches and also has a dual fireplace. Granite counters and hardwood cabinets in the kitchen with a breakfast nook but also a large separate formal dining area. Master is very large with a gas fireplace and private access to back patio. Flooring was updated throughout, you won't find any carpet in this home. Step out back to enjoy the extended covered patio or take a dip to cool off during the summer. Wanna swim all year round? You can! Pool is also connected to solar heater. Property also features an additional detached/ RV garage/ shop, with abundent

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News