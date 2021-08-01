 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,075,000

A symphony of natural and man-made beauty.! Spectacular southwest contemporary with 14 ft. ceilings featuring travertine floors, floor to ceiling Pella ''Architect'' series windows, 8 ft. solid interior cedar doors and a tasteful blend of artisan slate, jerome stone, granite and flagstone accents. Great room design with separate formal dining room and split bedroom plan. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet and sliding door with a private flagstone patio. The kitchen rocks with gorgeous views, huge breakfast bar, island, granite countertops, Viking Professional, Subzero and Asko appliances. Two fireplaces bring romantic warmth to the great room and owner's suite. The back yard is amazingly private and features a heated pebbletec pool and spa with waterfall, flagstone patio and built-in BBQ.

