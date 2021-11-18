 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100,000

Gorgeous 4BR, 2.5BA home in the heart of the Catalina Foothills! Complete rebuild down to the slab in 2014 with beautiful custom features sitting on .80 acre of natural desert. Grand great room featuring stone accent fireplace is made bright and airy by picture windows, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and multiple sliding doors leading to the rear patios. Gourmet chef's delight kitchen with a plethora of custom cabinets, exquisite granite counters and backsplash, high end stainless appliances, stylish farmhouse sink, double oven, convenient center island with breakfast bar for grand holiday entertaining or private family meals. Very private primary bedroom retreat features luxurious ensuite with dual sinks and large separate shower showcases the stunning views from windows and balcony.

