 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100,000

This gorgeous working ranch is nestled on nearly 5 acres. Horse property, NO HOA, with several corrals, hotwalker, round pin, arena, mare motel with lighting and shade for the horses. Hay barn, several grazing pastures, two tack rooms for storage and much much more. The home is elevated and set with a grand entrance of double gates, pavers that host the drive up to the front entry of the house and three car oversized garage. Back patio boasts panoramic Mountain Views that show both sunset and sunrise. 4 beds, 3 1/2 baths, guest quarters with separate exterior private entrance, jack and jill bath for the two spare bedrooms & guest powder room. The vaulted ceilings give a grand feel when you walk through the double doors to enter the home. This property is a must see!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News