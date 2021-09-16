4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100,000

Beautifully landscaped and treed property creating a park like setting with everything carefully thought out for you and your horses. Spacious home, open and airy horse facilities nicely shaded by surrounding trees and shrubbery, an arena with excellent footing, grassy paddocks, hay barn and tack rooms. Developed by a champion barrel racer this property is designed with the equestrian in mind starting with secure four rail perimeter fencing and an elegant gated entrance with a driveway constructed of colored concrete pavers leading into a wonderful horse oasis with custom wood stall fronts in an open-air barn that features five large stalls; along with seven large shaded outdoor stalls; five turn out paddocks with grass; lush landscaping with a drip irrigation system on all non-native vegetation including 70 large mature trees shading both you and the horses; a 130' x 250' arena with four rail drill pipe fencing and excellent footing; round pen, two tack rooms; tool room, 20' x 40' hay barn, and a hot walker. The spacious 3,200+/- s.f. home features four bedrooms and four baths, three car garage, an open concept floor plan with a fireplace and plenty of windows and skylights throughout the home to capture the views and natural light. Dual pane and tinted windows with roll down shades on the south and west side of the home. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, black granite countertops and cherry finished wood cabinetry. Ceramic plank and natural stone flooring throughout. There is a large 1,300+/- s.f. raised outdoor patio area with custom steel porch railings, flagstone surfacing, automatic roll down sunscreens, covered porch with aluminum slatted pergola overlooking the horses, putting green, and mountain and sunset views. The property has its own private well that produces approximately 25 gallons per minute and has 5,000 gallons of water storage with two bladder tanks, two pressurized pumps and separate electric meters for the well; all fenced separate with plenty of access to service well and pumps. Stunning tall red Canna Lilies line the front perimeter of the property making an attractive statement and beautiful curb appeal. Equipment available by private treaty, contact agent for list.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100,000
