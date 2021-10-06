Range-priced. Truly one-of-a-kind Ray Birch custom Santa-Fe home nestled on 4.1 dividable acres with picturesque mountain views! This gated oasis is quiet and serene, despite being only minutes from city life, you will feel as though you are in another time and place. Boasting rooms for all your guests with two master suites downstairs, and an upstairs master ''wing'' with sitting area, fireplace and breathtaking views! The upstairs is complete w/a corner room, perfect for an office or workout room with panoramic mountain skies! SW Charm and character exude from the exposed Vega beams, vaulted fireplace, tile work, & a two-story water feature that travels along the staircase. Grab a drink from your wet bar and head out to the intimate & lush enclosed backyard, providing the perfect resort
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100,000
The shootout also left another Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Tucson police officer wounded. One person is in custody.
Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.
Oro Valley Police are currently investigating the death.
For Star subscribers: County supervisors will replace Sen. Kirsten Engel with one of three candidates. Also, Rep. Randy Friese decides to step down; Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faces censure threat; Steve Bannon returning to Tucson; and more.
Colbert's remarks about Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema came during a monologue discussing President Biden's $3.5 trillion bill that is facing criticism by the Tucson native.
OPINION: "It’s time for me to move back to St. Louis, where I grew up and where my parents, brother and his family still live," writes Star Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. a.m. Friday on I-10 near Tangerine Road
The 40-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries at Banner University Medical Center.
The city of Tucson's staffing shortage could impact services ranging from police, park maintenance to 911 assistance.
The rare succulent is limited in numbers and faces threats including drought, wildfires, plant collectors and a proposed copper mine.