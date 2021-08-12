 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100,000

Exceptional Santa Fe custom home located in gated foothills enclave of Canyon View Estates near Sabino Canyon. This 3705 sqft 4bed/4bath home sits on a 1.31 acre lot with stunning views of Catalina mountains. Family room with wood ceilings and a unique wood burning stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with a large round island perfect for friends and family gatherings. Breakfast nook open to the family room, patio and pool with incredible mountain views. Large master with wood beam ceiling and Beehive Fireplace and mountain views. Master bathroom features his&hers walk-in closets. Experience an Arizona outdoor living surrounded by lush, private Resort-like backyard. and Sparkling pool. Large patio with wood ceiling, 3 oversized garage,Open house Aug 14th and 15th.

