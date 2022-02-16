 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,175,000

Beautiful Custom Home in Gated Tucson Mountain Reserve on 3.3 Acres with Sweeping City & Mountain Views! 4BR+Den home features quality craftsmanship throughout. Living Room with high exposed beam ceiling & cozy gas fireplace, as well as separate Family Room with clerestory windows & custom glass slider to back patio. Interior offers solid wood doors, soaring ceilings, private den, city/mountain views & more. Custom Kitchen has granite slab counters, rich wood cabinets, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, bar seating & desk area. Separate Breakfast Room & Formal Dining Room w/Butler's Pantry. Master Suite offers private Sitting Room, fireplace, jacuzzi tub & dual head tile shower.Large tiered backyard with cvd patio, PebbleTec pool/spa, relaxing rock waterfall & amazing city/mountain views

