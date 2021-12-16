 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,187,880

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,187,880

Model lease back.. Price is subject to change once colorization is completed. Buyer can custom colorize interior no later than February 1st 2022. One of Fairfield Homes newest floor plan designed w/ an open concept. 4 bedroom on-suites, 2' extended 2 bay garage, cultured stone front in selected areas w/ rustic garage doors, 8' interior doors,12' ceilings in main living area, large walk-in pantry, corner meet sliding glass door at great room and dinning room, large kitchen island to gather around and a 48'' linear fireplace.The image and rendering is conceptual, not an exact depiction of the final product.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News