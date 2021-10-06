 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,199,000

Custom Wrought Iron Dual Automatic Gates and decorative Gabion Walls at each end of a Circular Drive grant access to this Magnificent Horse property ideally located in NW Tucson. This one of a kind equestrian property features too many custom amenities to list: Owned /transferable Solar System, Oversized 3 car garage w/full casita on top. Plus detached outbuilding with storage/gym under air. Located minutes away from a new mall, The Omni Tucson National Golf resort and spa, various dinner options, access to U of A Orchestra/Shows, etc. Situated on a lush lot with an abundant variety of local plants, trees, and saguaros. A covered entryway lined with decorative pavers, then a vaulted ceiling foyer with custom tile inset welcomes guests to your new home. Once inside

