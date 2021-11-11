 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,199,000

This is an amazing contemporary new build main house attached to a 1936 built guesthouse. Located in the heart of Tucson this home is in walking distance to the University, Banner Hospital, and the Tucson trolley. The main home is a 3BD/3 1/2 BA with loft and a detached office space. This home features a gorgeous chefs kitchen with Wolf appliances with plenty of room for beverages and storage. A spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet, jetted tub and dual steam shower. The open floor plan and court yard make this home the perfect home for entertaining. The guesthouse is a 1BD/1BA with a fire place. The guest house has its own private driveway and entrance with fireplace and an outdoor patio with a large meditation garden with mature vegetation for those beautiful AZ nights!

