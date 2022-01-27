 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,200,000

The city, mountain, sunset, and desert views from this custom burnt adobe home will wow you! The glass double doors welcome you in. Once you are inside you will immediately notice the dramatic soaring wood ceilings with exposed beams. The interior has been completely remodeled. There are two large living spaces each with their own fireplace. The kitchen absolutely sparkles with its new custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. There is a breakfast bar, an eat in dining area off the kitchen, and a formal dining area. You will find 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms including a sanctuary of a master suite boasting ample space, a gorgeous on-suite bathroom, a walk in closet, and a sliding glass door. Backyard oasis with pool, spa, porches, artificial grass, and views!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News