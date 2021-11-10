 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,225,000

High quality construction home with phenomenal mountain views located in the gated community of Rancho Soldados. This home features 4 large bedrooms each with its own bath, den, office and a large open living/dining/kitchen area. This home includes upgrades most builders chargeextra for. High end, modern finishes, Bertazzoni appliances, quartz countertops and woodlook tile flooring. Lots of character in this house, great attention to detailthroughout. East facing backyard includes large covered patio, BBQ island and luxurious pool/spa.

