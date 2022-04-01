4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,272,160

Model lease back opportunity. Price is subject to change once colorization is completed. Buyer can custom colorize interior no later than February 1st 2022. One of Fairfield Homes newest floor plan designed w/ an open concept. 4 bedroom on-suites, 2' extended 2 bay garage, cultured stone front in selected areas w/ rustic garage doors, 8' interior doors,12' ceilings in main living area, large walk-in pantry, corner meet sliding glass door at great room and dining room, large kitchen island to gather around and a 48'' linear fireplace.The image and rendering is conceptual, not an exact depiction of the final product.